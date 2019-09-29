English
    Namma Veettu Pillai Box Office Collections (2 Days): Sivakarthikeyan’s Movie Makes An Impact

    Sivakarthikeyan, last seen in the commercially unsuccessful Mr Local, is back with his latest movie Namma Veettu Pillai, which arrived in theatres on Friday (September 27, 2019). The film, directed by noted filmmaker Pandiraj opened to a good response at the Tamil Nadu box office, collecting around Rs 6 crore on Day 1. It also impressed most critics, giving SK fans a reason to rejoice. Namma Veettu Pillai stayed fairly strong at the box office on Saturday (September 28, 2019), collecting around Rs 6.5 crore, much to the delight of countless movie buffs. Its 2-day cross stands at around Rs 13 crore, which many feel is a decent figure.

    Chennai Box Office Report

    Chennai Box Office Report

    Namma Veettu Pillai collected around Rs 58 lakh at the Chennai box office on Day 1, failing to beat Ajith Kumar's rural-entertainer Viswasam, which had grossed Rs 88 lakh on its opening day. The film did fairly well on Saturday as well, reportedly raking in around Rs 60 Lakh. Its 2-day gross is expected to be around Rs 1.20 crore.

    Clicks With The Masses

    Clicks With The Masses

    Namma Veettu Pillai has apparently done well in B and C centres due to its rural theme. It seems to have clicked with the family audience as well as the masses, which is a positive development.

    The WOM Is Positive

    The WOM Is Positive

    The general feeling is that Namma Veettu Pillai is a decent attempt at storytelling, which has its moments. While the film suffers because of some inconsistent writing, it leaves an impact due to Sivakarthikeyan's performance. As such, the WOM is decent, which might eventually work in Namma Veettu Pillai's favour.

    The Way Ahead...

    The Way Ahead...

    Namma Veetu Pillai is likely to show good growth in collections today (September 29, 2019) as it's the first Sunday. Early trade estimates suggest that the movie will rake in close to Rs 7.5 crore on Day 3, continuing steady run. It's fate ultimately depend on whether it holds well on Monday (September 30, 2019).

