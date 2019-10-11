Namma Veettu Pillai Box Office Collections (2 Weeks): On Its Way To Beat Velaikkaran!

Will It Overtake Velaikkaran?

With such staggering collections, Namma Veettu Pillai has turned out to be one among the biggest hits of Sivakarthikeyan so far. There are high chances for Namma Veettu Pillai to go past the Tamil Nadu collections of Velaikkaran, which is the highest-grossing movie of the star so far. Reportedly, the 2017 movie had collected Rs 58 crore from the Tamil Nadu box office.

At the Chennai Box Office...

Namma Veettu Pillai is racing ahead at the Chennai box office and the film is all set to touch the 5-crore mark this weekend. Reportedly, the film has collected around Rs 4.91 crore from the first two weeks of run in the theatres across Chennai.

Worldwide Collections

Reportedly, Namma Veettu Pillai had gone past the 50-crore mark at the worldwide box office in the past week itself. Now, after the completion of the second week, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer is expected to have collected over Rs 62 crore.

Poised For Yet Another Great Weekend

As everyone knows, a good number of Tamil movies have hit theatres this week. Despite that, Namma Veettu Pillai is continuing its run in a good number of centres. The film is expected to enjoy yet another decent weekend in centres across Tamil Nadu.