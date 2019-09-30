Namma Veettu Pillai Box Office Collections (3 Days): Solid First Weekend For Sivakarthikeyan's Film
Namma Veettu Pillai hit screens on Friday (September 27, 2019) and opened to a fair response at the box office. It remained strong on Day 2, much to the delight of Sivakarthikeyan fans. According to trade estimates, Namma Veettu Pillai grossed around Rs 13 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office in two days while impressing fans. Now, Namma Veettu Pillai's opening weekend report is out. As per trade estimates, it collected around Rs 7 crore in Tamil Nadu on Day 3, taking its total gross to nearly Rs 20 crore.
Rocking In Chennai
Namma Veettu Pillai is doing reasonably well at the Chennai box office. Its three-day gross is likely to be around Rs 1.98 crore, which many feel is a solid figure. The Pandiraj-directed movie has, however, proved to be no match for Ajith Kumar's rural-entertainer Viswasam, which grossed around Rs 3 crore in three days.
A Hit With The Masses
Namma Veettu Pillai has done exceptionally well in the B and C centres due to its family-centric theme and rural setting, which proves that Sivakarthikeyan has the support of the masses.
Sivakarthikeyan Bounces Back
Last year, Sivakarthikeyan suffered a big setback when Seema Raja underperformed at the box office while receiving mixed reviews. His next major release Mr Local, featuring 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara as the leading lady, too bombed at the ticket window. With Namma Veettu Pillai, he seems to be on the verge of getting a clean hit.
The Road Ahead...
Namma Veettu Pillai is likely to witness a drop in collections today (September 30) as it is the 'First Monday'. However, as the WOM is decent, the dip might not be as steep as expected. Namma Veettu Pillai might, however, run into some trouble once the Telugu biggie Sye Raa arrives in theatres on Wednesday (October 2). Either way, the next few days are crucial for the movie.
