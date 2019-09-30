Namma Veettu Pillai Box Office Collections (3 Days): Solid First Weekend For Sivakarthikeyan's Film

Rocking In Chennai

Namma Veettu Pillai is doing reasonably well at the Chennai box office. Its three-day gross is likely to be around Rs 1.98 crore, which many feel is a solid figure. The Pandiraj-directed movie has, however, proved to be no match for Ajith Kumar's rural-entertainer Viswasam, which grossed around Rs 3 crore in three days.

A Hit With The Masses

Namma Veettu Pillai has done exceptionally well in the B and C centres due to its family-centric theme and rural setting, which proves that Sivakarthikeyan has the support of the masses.

Sivakarthikeyan Bounces Back

Last year, Sivakarthikeyan suffered a big setback when Seema Raja underperformed at the box office while receiving mixed reviews. His next major release Mr Local, featuring 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara as the leading lady, too bombed at the ticket window. With Namma Veettu Pillai, he seems to be on the verge of getting a clean hit.

The Road Ahead...

Namma Veettu Pillai is likely to witness a drop in collections today (September 30) as it is the 'First Monday'. However, as the WOM is decent, the dip might not be as steep as expected. Namma Veettu Pillai might, however, run into some trouble once the Telugu biggie Sye Raa arrives in theatres on Wednesday (October 2). Either way, the next few days are crucial for the movie.

