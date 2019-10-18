Namma Veettu Pillai Box Office Collections (3 Weeks): Enters Top 5 List Of 2019!

The Weekdays

Namma Veettu Pillai has definitely slowed down but the latest collection reports reveal that the movie has grossed above Rs 1.6 crore in the past four days at the Tamil Nadu box office. These are good numbers, considering that the film is in the third week.

Chennai Box Office (3 Weeks)

There has been a reduction in Namma Veettu Pillai's shows in Chennai. Reports reveal that the film has taken its tally of collections to Rs 5.31 crore from three weeks of run in the metro.

Tamil Nadu Box Office (3 Weeks)

Namma Veettu Pillai has peaked to new heights at the box office. According to trade reports, the movie has minted around Rs 54 crore from three weeks of run at the Chennai box office. It is now among the top five top grossers of the Tamil Nadu box office for 2019.

Other Movies In The Top 5 List

Ajith Kumar starrer Viswasam, which hit theatres during the Pongal season, leads the pack. It is followed by Rajinikanth's Petta, which was also a humongous success. Nerkonda Paarvai, which was Ajith's second release of the year, and Kaanchana 3, the summer hit of 2019, are also in the top five.