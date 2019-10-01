Namma Veettu Pillai Box Office Collections (4 Days): Sivakarthikeyan To Score Another BLOCKBUSTER!

Namma Veettu Pillai On Monday

Namma Veettu Pillai won the Monday test in style, reassuring that the movie is here to stay. With family audiences flocking to theatres in large numbers, Nammu Veettu Pillai maintained the good momentum on Monday as well.

Day 4 Box Office Collections

What is more important is that the film is performing well in cities and rural centres alike. The reports that have come reveal that the movie is expected to have collected around Rs 4 crore on day 4 at the Tamil Nadu box office.

At Chennai Box Office

Reportedly, Namma Veetu Pillai collected around Rs 1.98 crore on its first weekend at the Chennai box office. The film enjoyed a good Monday and now, it is expected to have taken its four-day tally to Rs 2.5 crore.

The Way Ahead

Namma Veettu Pillai has already been accepted by the family audiences and the film's target would be to maintain the smooth momentum during the weekdays. Some big releases are on the way but since Namma Veettu Pillai has reached its target audiences, it is expected to become a blockbuster at the box office.