Namma Veettu Pillai Box Office Collections (4 Days): Sivakarthikeyan To Score Another BLOCKBUSTER!
Namma Veettu Pillai has filled the void of quality family dramas in Tamil cinema. More importantly, the film comes from director Pandiraj, who is famed for knowing the pulse of the family audiences. The Sivakarthikeyan starrer's run at the box office proves that the film is along the same lines as Kadaikutty Singam, the director's previous movie, as far as collections are considered. After enjoying a scintillating weekend, the Pandiraj directorial had a firm hold at the box office on Monday (September 30, 2019), as well. According to reports, the film has accumulated around Rs 25 crore from the first four days of run at the Tamil Nadu box office. Read Namma Veettu Pillai box office collections (4 Days) report to know more.
Namma Veettu Pillai On Monday
Namma Veettu Pillai won the Monday test in style, reassuring that the movie is here to stay. With family audiences flocking to theatres in large numbers, Nammu Veettu Pillai maintained the good momentum on Monday as well.
Day 4 Box Office Collections
What is more important is that the film is performing well in cities and rural centres alike. The reports that have come reveal that the movie is expected to have collected around Rs 4 crore on day 4 at the Tamil Nadu box office.
At Chennai Box Office
Reportedly, Namma Veetu Pillai collected around Rs 1.98 crore on its first weekend at the Chennai box office. The film enjoyed a good Monday and now, it is expected to have taken its four-day tally to Rs 2.5 crore.
The Way Ahead
Namma Veettu Pillai has already been accepted by the family audiences and the film's target would be to maintain the smooth momentum during the weekdays. Some big releases are on the way but since Namma Veettu Pillai has reached its target audiences, it is expected to become a blockbuster at the box office.