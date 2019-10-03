    Bigg Boss Season 13 Bigg Boss Season 13
      Namma Veettu Pillai Box Office Collections (Week 1): Sivakarthikeyan Works His Magic

      Namma Veettu Pillai, featuring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, arrived in theatres on September 27, 2019, and opened to a thunderous response at the Tamil Nadu box office, collecting around Rs 6 crore. Thereafter, it stayed strong on the weekends, much to the delight of movie buffs. The movie remained stable on the weekdays, exceeding expectations. Now, a week later, Namma Veettu Pillai has emerged a winner. According to tracker LM Kaushik, the movie has collected around Rs 35 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office in seven days, ending Week 1 on a solid note.

      Sivakarthikeyan Mania Grips Chennai

      Namma Veettu Pillai is doing exceptionally well in Chennai. The film collected around Rs 2.5 crore in four days, proving that Sivakarthikeyan is a bonafide star. Its Week 1 collections are likely to be around Rs 3.5 crore, which many feel is a good figure.

      A Hit With The Masses!

      Being a rural-drama, Namma Veettu Pillai has done well in smaller cities, which is likely to help Sivakarthikeyan win back the support of the masses. It has also proved to be the top choice of the family audience, and this is a positive development.

      Namma Veettu Pillai Overcomes Mixed WOM

      Namma Veettu Pillai received decent reviews from most critics. While Sivakarthikeyan's charismatic performance received a thumbs up from all concerned, the screenplay failed to impress. As such, the WOM is mixed. Luckily, this has not affected the collections much.

      He’s Back!

      In 2018, Sivakarthikeyan suffered a setback when Seema Raja bombed at the box office. The eagerly waited Mr Local too bit the dust while receiving negative reviews. With Namma Veettu Pillai, SK has put the debacles behind him, bouncing back in style.

      The Road Ahead...

      Dhanush's Asuran, slated to arrive in theatres tomorrow (October 4), is likely to slow down Namma Veettu Pillai to some extent. Sivakarthikeyan's movie is, however, still likely to remain the top choice of the target audience. Enough said!

      So, how did you find Namma Veettu Pillai? Tell us in the space below.

      Story first published: Thursday, October 3, 2019, 15:46 [IST]
