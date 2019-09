Namma Veettu Pillai Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers

Namma Veettu Pillai, featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead, hit screens on Friday (September 27, 2019), and opened on a fair note at the box office while impressing the target audience. Now, in a shocking development, the film has been leaked online by Tamilrockers, and is available for 'free download'. The pirated version is reportedly of 'High Quality', which makes things even more disturbing. The general feeling is that the leak has the potential to affect Namma Veettu Pillai's box office collections, and this is completely unacceptable. Needless to say, some Sivakarthikeyan fans are upset about the film falling prey to piracy, and have urged movie buffs to refrain from accessing the leaked version.

Meanwhile, Namma Veettu Pillai has created a fair deal of buzz on social media.