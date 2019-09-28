Namma Veettu Pillai Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers

NVP Sk Bala @SivaKarthicBal1

I watched the #NammaVeettuPillai movie only for @Siva_Kartikeyan

anna superb acting... i really really really enjoyed it #NVP blockbuster hit aga valthukkal

@pandiraj_dir sir @Siva_Kartikeyan anna @ItsAnuEmmanuel @aishu_dil@sooriofficial

anna @natty_nataraj

Haricharan Pudipeddi @pudiharicharan

@pandiraj_dir and team have another winner with #NammaVeetuPilai, a familiar family drama that knows its strengths and uses it effectively to entertain. @Siva_Kartikeyan is good as the doting brother and delivers a mature performance.

@aishu_dil, as always, shines strongly 👌👋

THE ILLUSIONIST @JamesKL95

#NammaVeettuPillai - #Pandiraj has cracked the code for a Newgen emotional Family Drama successfully1st Half establishes the characters & thier nature

2nd Half opens up the conflict based on Life circumstances with an emotional climax.

Comedy, Emotions & Dialagues

Kettavan Memes @kettavan_Memes

Watched #NammaVeettuPillai - Family Pattern of Pandiyaraj has workout out well again.. SK's Acting skills in Emotional Scenes Has been Improved Gud. Totally a family crowd pulling Flim it was.. Will have a great run in Box office for sure.. Congrats

@Siva_Kartikeyan

Christopher Kanagaraj @Chrissuccess

#NammaVeettuPillai - Film has tons of characters; its Sivakarthikeyan's screen presence stands out. Climax act super. Cake walk for DImman. 1st hlf comedy didnt click. A Mega Serial material, bt Pandiraj manages an engagement factor throughout. Nothing new, Bt Entertaining. Hit!

(Social media posts have not been edited)