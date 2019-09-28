Namma Veettu Pillai Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers
Namma Veettu Pillai, featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead, hit screens on Friday (September 27, 2019), and opened on a fair note at the box office while impressing the target audience. Now, in a shocking development, the film has been leaked online by Tamilrockers, and is available for 'free download'. The pirated version is reportedly of 'High Quality', which makes things even more disturbing. The general feeling is that the leak has the potential to affect Namma Veettu Pillai's box office collections, and this is completely unacceptable. Needless to say, some Sivakarthikeyan fans are upset about the film falling prey to piracy, and have urged movie buffs to refrain from accessing the leaked version.
Meanwhile, Namma Veettu Pillai has created a fair deal of buzz on social media.
NVP Sk Bala @SivaKarthicBal1
I watched the #NammaVeettuPillai movie only for @Siva_Kartikeyan
anna superb acting... i really really really enjoyed it #NVP blockbuster hit aga valthukkal
@pandiraj_dir sir @Siva_Kartikeyan anna @ItsAnuEmmanuel @aishu_dil@sooriofficial
anna @natty_nataraj
Haricharan Pudipeddi @pudiharicharan
@pandiraj_dir and team have another winner with #NammaVeetuPilai, a familiar family drama that knows its strengths and uses it effectively to entertain. @Siva_Kartikeyan is good as the doting brother and delivers a mature performance.
@aishu_dil, as always, shines strongly 👌👋
THE ILLUSIONIST @JamesKL95
#NammaVeettuPillai - #Pandiraj has cracked the code for a Newgen emotional Family Drama successfully1st Half establishes the characters & thier nature
2nd Half opens up the conflict based on Life circumstances with an emotional climax.
Comedy, Emotions & Dialagues
Kettavan Memes @kettavan_Memes
Watched #NammaVeettuPillai - Family Pattern of Pandiyaraj has workout out well again.. SK's Acting skills in Emotional Scenes Has been Improved Gud. Totally a family crowd pulling Flim it was.. Will have a great run in Box office for sure.. Congrats
@Siva_Kartikeyan
Christopher Kanagaraj @Chrissuccess
#NammaVeettuPillai - Film has tons of characters; its Sivakarthikeyan's screen presence stands out. Climax act super. Cake walk for DImman. 1st hlf comedy didnt click. A Mega Serial material, bt Pandiraj manages an engagement factor throughout. Nothing new, Bt Entertaining. Hit!
(Social media posts have not been edited)