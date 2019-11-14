Namma Veettu Pillai To Make Its Digital Premiere On November 15!

Namma Veettu Pillai emerged as a towering success at the box office. The Sivakarthikeyan starrer impressed the family audiences with its solid content, which had entertainment and emotional factors intact. Now, after enjoying a fabulous run in theatres, the Pandiraj directorial is all set to make its online premiere. As everyone knows, the satellite and digital rights of the movie is with Sun Pictures, who produced this blockbuster movie. Reportedly, Namma Veettu Pillai will be available on Sun NXT from Friday (November 15, 2019) onwards.

Sivakarthiekyan-Pandiraj movie had hit theatres on September 27, 2019. The movie is all set to make digital premiere on the 50th day of its release. Interestingly, the month of November 2019 has already witnessed a grand digital premiere with the Dhanush starrer Asuran making its Amazon Prime debut a couple of weeks ago. Meanwhile, Kaithi is also set to make its online premiere later this month. On the other hand, rumour has it that Bigi's digital premiere might also take place this month. Nevertheless, November 2019 has already turned out to be quite an exciting month for moviegoers with a lot to choose from the big screen and the mini-screen.

As far as the box office performance of Namma Veettu Pillai is concerned, the family-drama has turned out to be one among the top-grosser in the acting career of Sivakarthikeyan so far. Reportedly, the film minted above Rs 50 crore from the Tamil Nadu box office alone. Since the movie has appealed pretty well to the family audiences. Namma Veettu Pillai is expected to make a huge impact on the OTT platforms as well. Along with Sivakarthikeyan, the blockbuster movie also features Aishwarya Rajesh, Anu Emmanuel, Soori etc., in important roles.