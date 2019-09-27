English
    Namma Veettu Pillai Twitter Review: Here Is What Fans Feel About The Sivakarthikeyan Starrer

    Namma Veettu Pillai, featuring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, released today (September 27, 2019), much to the delight of movie buffs. The film, directed by Pandiraj, features the 'Box Office King' in a 'desi' avatar that has grabbed a reasonable amount of attention. The movie's trailer suggests that it is an emotional family drama, and this indicates that it has the potential to do well in smaller cities.

    Namma Veettu Pillai, stars Aishwarya Rajesh and Anu Emmanuel as the leading ladies, which is one of its big highlights.

    The general feeling is that Namma Veettu Pillai is a crucial release for Sivakarthikeyan as Seema Raja and Mr Local did not do well at the ticket window.

    The first shows of the movie are underway. Here is the Namma Veettu Pillai Twitter review.

    Veer @veerkcinema

    Veer @veerkcinema

    #NammaVeettuPillai: Story & Screenplay Is Decent At Best But Mostly Messy & All Over The Place. Other Than #Mailaanji The Music Is Worst. The Hero #SK Is Over Acting In Every Frame. Heroine Dubbing Is Very Poor. A. Rajesh's Performance Is The Only Good Thing

    Zaro @arjunramesh23

    Zaro @arjunramesh23

    #NammaVeettuPillai - They could have opted for a better heroine. Poor acting and we really felt few scenes were little cliche ...

    Aishwarya was really good .🤙🏻

    Apart from this , nothing much to say

    #NVP

    Waiting for #hero

    Jeeva @Its__me__JEEVA

    Jeeva @Its__me__JEEVA

    #NammaVeettuPillai Review - Early morning review from abroad, A clean Family entertainer that will be celebrated by audience in this holiday season, it is better than #KadaiKuttySingam

    நம்ம வீட்டு பிள்ளை @HarishKumr_

    நம்ம வீட்டு பிள்ளை @HarishKumr_

    #NammaVeettuPillai Review - Early morning review from abroad, A clean Family entertainer that will be celebrated by audience in this holiday season, it is better than #KadaiKuttySingam

    @Siva_Kartikeyan

    comeback ♥️

    3.75/5 💥

    #NVPFromToday

    (Social media posts have not been edited)

