    Baaram Wins National Award For Best Tamil Film: Fans Express Displeasure

    By
    |

    The winners of the eagerly-awaited National Film Awards 2019 were revealed today (August 9, 2019) amidst much fanfare, which created a fair deal of buzz amongst fans. The award for 'Best Tamil Film' went to the relatively unknown Baaram and this took almost everyone by surprise. Most fans said that they did not have any clue about Baaram and added that they were unhappy about several major Tamil movies not bagging any honours.

    Baaram

    "A National Award for the best Tamil movie goes to #Baaram. This comes as a surprise to us Tamilians as most of us haven't even heard of this movie. Anyways congrats to the team," tweeted a fan.

    Echoing similar sentiments, another Twitter user said that films that do not get a theatrical release should not be eligible for any awards.

    "Movies that was not even presented before audience (theatrical/digital release) constantly given chances for Best Tamil Film category in #nationalawards just few screenings at film festivals shouldn't be an entry for nominations. No offense #Baaram team," said the movie buff.

    Here are some more tweets.

    However, at the same time, a few fans accepted the decision rather gracefully.

    "I have seen Vada Chennai and Parayerum Perumal, Peranbu and MTM! But The Tamil film #Baaram which won the national award today, is one of the most deserving and a solid thriller everyone should see," said one Mukesh Kumaravel.

    Baaram, directed by Priya Krishnaswamy, is a thriller that revolves around a watchman who dies under shocking circumstances.

    So, do you feel that Baaram deserved to win the National award for 'Best Tamil Film'? Comments, please!

    (Tweets used unedited)

    Story first published: Friday, August 9, 2019, 17:58 [IST]
