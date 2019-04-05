Natpe Thunai Full Movie Leaked Online For Download By Tamilrockers; Links Go Viral!

With Natpe Thunai, Hiphop Tamizha has stepped in to the zone of acting for the second time and his recent outing as an actor has been lapped up by his fans. Initial reports have been fair enough for the movie and there are high chances for the Tamil film industry to get another solid hit with the support of the youth audiences.

Despite the competition and the large number of releases, Natpe Thunai is expected to perform decently but a latest development has led to the disappointment of the fans of the movie and genuine Tamil movies lovers across.

According to the latest reports, Natpe Thunai, the Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi starrer has been hit by piracy and has joined the long list of Tamil movies that fell prey to piracy upon its release. Shockingly, Natpe Thunai full movie has been leaked online for free download in Tamilrockers and this has happened hours after the release of this higly awaited film.

Piracy has been an impending problem for Tamil films and the industry and many other flicks of the recent times were leaked online hours after theatrical release.

Natpe Thunai is a film that deserves theatrical experience and success of such films will be a great booster for the film industry. Let us hope that Natpe Thunai would bravely overcome the threat of piracy by doing a phenomenal business in the theatres.