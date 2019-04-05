English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Natpe Thunai Full Movie Leaked Online For Download By Tamilrockers; Links Go Viral!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    With Natpe Thunai, Hiphop Tamizha has stepped in to the zone of acting for the second time and his recent outing as an actor has been lapped up by his fans. Initial reports have been fair enough for the movie and there are high chances for the Tamil film industry to get another solid hit with the support of the youth audiences.

    Despite the competition and the large number of releases, Natpe Thunai is expected to perform decently but a latest development has led to the disappointment of the fans of the movie and genuine Tamil movies lovers across.

    Natpe Thunai Full Movie Leaked Online For Download By Tamilrockers; Links Go Viral!

    According to the latest reports, Natpe Thunai, the Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi starrer has been hit by piracy and has joined the long list of Tamil movies that fell prey to piracy upon its release. Shockingly, Natpe Thunai full movie has been leaked online for free download in Tamilrockers and this has happened hours after the release of this higly awaited film.

    Piracy has been an impending problem for Tamil films and the industry and many other flicks of the recent times were leaked online hours after theatrical release.

    Natpe Thunai is a film that deserves theatrical experience and success of such films will be a great booster for the film industry. Let us hope that Natpe Thunai would bravely overcome the threat of piracy by doing a phenomenal business in the theatres.

    Read more about: natpe thunai
    Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2019, 10:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 5, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue