Natpe Thunai Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audiences Have To Say!

Natpe Thunai has turned out to be the first release of April 2019 and the Hiphop Tamizha Aadhistarrer has come to the theatres amidst the good amount of expectations. Rightly, the film comes from the man who delivered a very successful movie in the form of Meesaya Murukku and Natpe Thunai too is expected to surprise the audiences in a pleasant way.

Directed by Parthiban Desingu, the film is in the lines of a sports drama. It would be for the first time that a film is set against the backdrop of the game of hockey. The trailer assured that Natpe Thunai won't just be about the game but also about friendhop, love and much more.

Along with Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi, Natpe Thunai also features actors like Anagha, Karu Pazhaniappan, Harish Uthaman, RJ Vigneshkanth, Pandiarajan etc., in prominent roles. The songs from the film have already gained the huge attention that they deserved.

Natpe Thunai is one such film that the youngsters have been waiting for. They are all set to give a grand welcome with the film having 5 AM shows as well. The social media is sure to be filled with reviews and reports about Natpe Thunai. Take a look at what Twitteratis have to say about the film.