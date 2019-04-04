Natpe Thunai Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audiences Have To Say!
Natpe Thunai has turned out to be the first release of April 2019 and the Hiphop Tamizha Aadhistarrer has come to the theatres amidst the good amount of expectations. Rightly, the film comes from the man who delivered a very successful movie in the form of Meesaya Murukku and Natpe Thunai too is expected to surprise the audiences in a pleasant way.
Directed by Parthiban Desingu, the film is in the lines of a sports drama. It would be for the first time that a film is set against the backdrop of the game of hockey. The trailer assured that Natpe Thunai won't just be about the game but also about friendhop, love and much more.
Along with Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi, Natpe Thunai also features actors like Anagha, Karu Pazhaniappan, Harish Uthaman, RJ Vigneshkanth, Pandiarajan etc., in prominent roles. The songs from the film have already gained the huge attention that they deserved.
Natpe Thunai is one such film that the youngsters have been waiting for. They are all set to give a grand welcome with the film having 5 AM shows as well. The social media is sure to be filled with reviews and reports about Natpe Thunai. Take a look at what Twitteratis have to say about the film.
Adarsh krishna @adarshvirat
#NatpeThunai - Once again @hiphoptamizha anna is back with a complete entertainer.
Apart from the sports film it has more than that which particularly needed at this time.
VERA LVL ANNA😘😘😘
LUV UU💓💓 - (sic)
Lakshman Selva @LakshmanSelvaa
#NatpeThunai -Once again @hiphoptamizha is back with a complete entertainer. 1st Half-average, Especially interval block perfect. 2nd Half-emotional connect lot of fun, love. BGM And Climax is stunning. Few TN Incident Again Remaining..A Complete Family Entertainment 3/5 - (sic)
Prabhakaran @prabhakaran01
#NatpeThunai @hiphoptamizha bro awesome movie many places I got goose pumps and bro my name is Prabhakaran and my friends used to call me as Prabha, in the film your character name is Prabha, So my friends are saying its my film... Keep rocking !!! All the best @khushsundar - (sic)
Dinesh141 @Dinesh14110
#NatpeThunai - 3.8/5
A complete entertainment package loads with lot of fun , emotion , love .
Sure shot Goal 🏑 .
@hiphoptamizha in a complete Mass avatar.
Go with your gang - ENJOY IT.
CLIMAX QUESTION - Sema 🎉👌👈 - (sic)
Saravanan Selvaraj @Saravan32954509
#NatpeThunai Perfect summer start movie. @hiphoptamizha bro u r well known the audience pulse. Complete friends package movie. Sure @hiphoptamizha Bro u will reach the heights in direction work. - (sic)
Vivek Amir @vivek_amir
#NatpeThunai - @hiphoptamizha knows the exact audience pulse. Still now loaded with lot of fun & lovely moments. Half time twist - " Gethu 🎉👌" - (sic)
Shanmugakani @Shanmugakani_D
@hiphoptamizha FDFS #NatpeThunai Bro interval block 😎.... Entertainment 100% guaranteed... Waiting for 2nd half.... - (sic)
Rohith @ImRo1904
@hiphoptamizha @RohiniSilverScr #NatpeThunai A Colourful Entertainer... HipHop n frnds Steals the show❤️... Songs r the Big Plus...Single pasanga🤙...Interval Block🔥...Nanbargalin Vetri - (sic)
Kãrthï @Karthi1082Keyan
Vera level @hiphoptamizha Anna..Full of fun and lovely Entertainment Movie #NatpeThunai - (sic)
balaji @balajijegdish
Watched #fdfs #NatpeThunai like #MeesayaMurukku 😍😍 pado worthuuu🔥full entertainment+message @hiphoptamizha spl .always your fan #adhi na😍❤️❤️ - (sic)