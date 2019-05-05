Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan To Enter The Wedlock Soon? Deets Inside!

Nayanthara, the Lady Superstar of South Indian cinema and young film-maker Vignesh Shivan have been in a relationship since the past few years. They are one among the most loved couples of the South Indian film industry.

Their fans have been waiting to see them united. Lot of speculations have been coming in regarding their marriage and now, here is a brand new update that has surfaced. Some of the reports doing the rounds claim that they might get married soon.

If the reports doing the rounds are to be believed, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan might get engaged in November 2019 itself. At the same time, the speculations doing the rounds also claim that the wedding will be held early next year. However, neither Nayanthara nor Vignesh Shivan have come up with an official announcement in connection with this. If reports are to be believed, the family members are planning to conduct the ceremony according to both Tamil and Christian traditions.

On the work front, Nayanthara is having a busy time with the actress being a part of some of the prestigious projects. Her next release will be Mr Local, which is set for a summer release. Vignesh Shivan's next film will be with actor Sivakarthikeyan.