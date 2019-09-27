Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivn To Have A Destination Wedding In 2020?

The Inside Deets

The inside talk is that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn have opted for a destination wedding, which might prove to be an extravaganza. The exact date and location of the memorable ceremony are likely to be revealed soon.

The Background

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn reportedly began dating while working on the 2015 release Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Recently, it was reported that the Aramm actress was not ready to marry her alleged beau due to her past relationships. The grapevine also suggested that Vignesh Shivn's family members had requested Nayan to consider settling down, indicating that they are fond of her.

A Sweet Statement

Interestingly, while Nayanthara has refrained from talking about her personal life, Vignesh Shivn recently said that he is happy to know 'Thalaivi'.

"I'm very happy and proud to know a such a person. Very inspiring character. She has come across difficult situations, braving it all. I'm not sure if I'll have her confidence level. She's a very strong human being," (sic) Vignesh Shivn had said.

Work Matters

Coming back to Nayanthara, she desperately needs a hit as her last three movies (Airaa, Mr Local and Kolaiyuthir Kaalam) were box office duds. She will next be seen in the Tollywood biggie Sye Raa, slated to arrive in theatres on October 2. The star also has Vijay's Bigil and the Rajinikanth starrer Darbar in her kitty. While Atlee's movie is slated to release this October, the AR Murugadoss-helmed cop drama will hit screens this Pongal. She will also be seen in Netrikkan, produced by Vignesh Shivn.