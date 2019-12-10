Nayanthara And Vignesh Sivan Offer Prayers At Bagavathi Amman And Madurai Temple; Pictures Go Viral

Kollywood's favorite couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan was spotted visiting number of temples in the past few days. The couple visited Bagavathi Amman temple in Kanyakumari and Madurai temple recently. Several pictures of the couple in temple started surfacing on various fan pages in the internet, even though Vignesh Sivan hasn't posted them on his Instagram handle.

Nayanthara is shooting in Kanyakumari for her next flick 'Mookuthi Amman'. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film is scheduled for 2020 release.

In the photos, Nayanthara was seen wearing a white kurta and pyjama, tying up her hair into a bun. Vignesh and Nayanthara were wearing a green religious shroud, with tikka on their foreheads. The couple didn't hesitate to pose with some of the temple officials. It is reported that, the couple visited the Bagavathi Amman temple last night. Several other photos of the couple at Madurai Temple have also surfaced on social media.

There are rumors that the duo is all set to tie the knot soon. Nayanthara fell in love with Vignesh while shooting for her film 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan', which was directed by her beau Vignesh Sivan. The couple began dating after the movie release, and was eventually spotted together in many public events. It is Vignesh Sivan, who gives regular updates of his love life. Vignesh updates fans by posting pictures of him along with Nayanthara on his Instagram handle. The couple seemed to enjoy number of foreign trips lately.

Nayanthara is collaborating with Vignesh Sivan for her next flick 'Netrikann'. Vignesh Sivan is producing the film, which is the official remake of Korean thriller 'Blind'. Nayanthara will play the role of a visually impaired woman. The film rolled on floors on September 15 this year and it is expected to hit the screens next year.

Nayanthara will be seen on screen soon pairing with Superstar Rajinikanth in 'Darbar'. The film is slated for a Pongal release.

