    Nayanthara Had A Fallout With Aramm Director? Was Upset Following This Demand?

    By Staff
    |

    This January, actress Nayanthara received some good news when Viswasam opened to a terrific response at the box office and clicked with the masses. The film, featuring her as the leading lady opposite 'Thala' Ajith Kumar, boasted of an emotional storyline and this helped it become the big winner of the Pongal season. Interestingly, Viswasam crushed Rajinikanth and Simran's Petta at the Tamil Nadu box office and this ruffled a few feathers. Now, Nayan is in the limelight for a surprising reason.

    Nayanthara Had A Fight With Aramm Director

    According a leading YouTube channel, Nayanthara had a fallout with director Gopi Nainar during the shoot of her 2017 release Aramm. The filmmaker reportedly used to ask for numerous retakes, which affected Thalaivi's schedule. While the actress initially allotted more dates to Aramm, she ultimately lost her cool when he asked for retakes even on the new dates.

    About Aramm

    Despite these initial hiccups, Aramm ultimately managed to get a smooth release and become a hit. The film, featuring Nayanthara in the role of a collector, touched upon the issue on water scarcity and received rave reviews from all corners. Many feel that it helped Nayan establish herself as the undisputed 'Lady Superstar' of Tamil cinema.

    The Background

    Interestingly, Nayanthara has had differences with her directors in the past as well. Some time ago, Mohan Raja had revealed that he had some issues with Nayan during the shoot of Thani Oruvan.

    "During Thani Oruvan, there were a few hard feelings between us. It was my fault that as a director I only had Mithran and Siddharth Abhimanyu in mind. So, it's quite natural for a top heroine to think that she was not being utilised," he had revealed.

    Similarly, a few years ago, Nayanthara had said the doing AR Murugadoss' Ghajini was a 'mistake' on her part.

    The Road Ahead

    Nayanthara is currently working on Bigil, which has her paired opposite Vijay. The film, directed by Atlee, has a sports backdrop and is slated to release this Diwali. She will also be seen in Darbar and Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

    Nayanthara Is VERY MUCH ADAMANT About This Particular Condition?

    Source: Valai Pechu

    Story first published: Friday, July 5, 2019, 12:13 [IST]
