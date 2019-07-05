Nayanthara Had A Fallout With Aramm Director? Was Upset Following This Demand?

Nayanthara Had A Fight With Aramm Director

According a leading YouTube channel, Nayanthara had a fallout with director Gopi Nainar during the shoot of her 2017 release Aramm. The filmmaker reportedly used to ask for numerous retakes, which affected Thalaivi's schedule. While the actress initially allotted more dates to Aramm, she ultimately lost her cool when he asked for retakes even on the new dates.

About Aramm

Despite these initial hiccups, Aramm ultimately managed to get a smooth release and become a hit. The film, featuring Nayanthara in the role of a collector, touched upon the issue on water scarcity and received rave reviews from all corners. Many feel that it helped Nayan establish herself as the undisputed 'Lady Superstar' of Tamil cinema.

The Background

Interestingly, Nayanthara has had differences with her directors in the past as well. Some time ago, Mohan Raja had revealed that he had some issues with Nayan during the shoot of Thani Oruvan.

"During Thani Oruvan, there were a few hard feelings between us. It was my fault that as a director I only had Mithran and Siddharth Abhimanyu in mind. So, it's quite natural for a top heroine to think that she was not being utilised," he had revealed.

Similarly, a few years ago, Nayanthara had said the doing AR Murugadoss' Ghajini was a 'mistake' on her part.

The Road Ahead

Nayanthara is currently working on Bigil, which has her paired opposite Vijay. The film, directed by Atlee, has a sports backdrop and is slated to release this Diwali. She will also be seen in Darbar and Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.