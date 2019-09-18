Nayanthara Has Asked Vignesh Shivn Not To Interfere In Netrikann?

It was recently that the announcement regarding Nayanthara's next film Netrikann had come out. The film, to be directed by Milind Rau, will be produced by Vignesh Shivn under the banner Rowdy Pictures. Now, according to a report by a popular YouTube channel, Nayanthara has asked Vignesh Shivn not to interfere in the making of this upcoming film.

According to the report, there are some talks in the industry that Vignesh Shivn usually interferes in films featuring Nayanthara in the lead role. For instance, a song sequence in Kolamaavu Kokila was shot by the popular filmmaker. This new report claims that Nayanthara is completely confident about the director and has put forward some suggestions to Vignesh Shivn. According to the report, the director has given a proper one-liner of the film and she trusts that the director will properly package the film and hence, has asked Vignesh Shivn not to interfere in anything. Reportedly, she has also mentioned that after the completion of the entire process, if Vignesh Shivn and Nayanthara are not completely satisfied with the output, then they could give their suggestions at that time.

Reportedly, Nayanthara will be seen playing the role of a visually challenged girl in this movie, which is said to be an official remake of the Korean movie Blind. Milind Rau is a well-acclaimed filmmaker who proved his prowess straight away with his debut film Aval, which was made in Hindi as well. The Siddharth and Andrea Jeremiah starrer, was a hit the box office and it was a film that gave an all-new angle to the horror genre in Tamil cinema.

As far as Netrikann is considered, the movie is expected to be a thriller. Apart from Nayanthara, actor Luke Kenny, who had played an important role in the series Sacred Games, will also be seen doing a crucial role. Let us wait for more updates regarding the film to get a clear picture.