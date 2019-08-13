Is Nayanthara In Huge Trouble After Hat-trick Of Flops?
Nayanthara, who is by far, one among the most popular actresses down south, is seemingly having tough luck with three of her recent films tanking at the box office. The actress, who is well-known for her capability to carry films on her own shoulders, has had five releases in the past four months but none of these movies managed to live up to expectations. Airaa, Mr Local and the most recently-released Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, were the Nayanthara movies that came to the theatres in the past five months, and all these movies failed to hit the chord at the box office.
Airaa
Airaa came in after the huge success of films like Kolamaavu Kokila and Imaikka Nodigal, the Nayanthara starrers that emerged big hits. However, Airaa, the horror movie didn't have the metal in it to make it big at the box office. The film, which released during a busy season, failed to make any mark.
Mr Local's Failure
Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara's second film together was one among the major movies of the summer season. It was expected to be a comedy entertainer with both these two stars in top form. However, even the presence of the two big names of Kollywood could not save the film from becoming a huge flop.
Kolaiyuthir Kaalam's Disappointing Outing
Kolaiyuthir Kaalam courted a lot of controversies even before its release. After multiple postponements, the film released in the past week and even the audiences were quite unaware about the film's release. It has had a disastrous outing at the box office and the reviews have been so poor.
The Saving Grace
Nevertheless, Nayanthara's performances in these films have been appreciated. Moreover, the actress is not devoid of any hits in 2019 as she also has a blockbuster in her kitty in the form of Viswasam, the Ajith Kumar starrer that released during Pongal season.
Is Nayanthara in huge trouble after back-to-back flops? Well, probably not. She has a promising list of movies in the line-up with some of the biggest stars of South Indian cinema. Bigil, Sye Raa, Darbar, etc., will be the upcoming movies of the actress and she is sure to bounce back with hits.