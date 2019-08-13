Is Nayanthara In Huge Trouble After Hat-trick Of Flops?

Airaa

Airaa came in after the huge success of films like Kolamaavu Kokila and Imaikka Nodigal, the Nayanthara starrers that emerged big hits. However, Airaa, the horror movie didn't have the metal in it to make it big at the box office. The film, which released during a busy season, failed to make any mark.

Mr Local's Failure

Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara's second film together was one among the major movies of the summer season. It was expected to be a comedy entertainer with both these two stars in top form. However, even the presence of the two big names of Kollywood could not save the film from becoming a huge flop.

Kolaiyuthir Kaalam's Disappointing Outing

Kolaiyuthir Kaalam courted a lot of controversies even before its release. After multiple postponements, the film released in the past week and even the audiences were quite unaware about the film's release. It has had a disastrous outing at the box office and the reviews have been so poor.

The Saving Grace

Nevertheless, Nayanthara's performances in these films have been appreciated. Moreover, the actress is not devoid of any hits in 2019 as she also has a blockbuster in her kitty in the form of Viswasam, the Ajith Kumar starrer that released during Pongal season.