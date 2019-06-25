Nayanthara Is VERY MUCH ADAMANT About This Particular Condition?
The hype and buzz surrounding a Nayanthara starrer would be equivalent to that of the films of some of the top heroes of the industry. With sheer hard work and talent, the actress has etched a place among the most bankable actresses of the South Indian film industry. With some big projects in the kitty, she is one among the busiest actresses around.
It is known to all that people belonging to the film industry do have a set of beliefs and superstitions. Now, some of the rumours claim that even Nayanthara has one such belief about which is very adamant about. In one of the recent episodes of Valai Pechu, they have talked about the same. Read the complete article to get the details regarding this.
In Hyderabad
They have spoke about an incident which reportedly occurred during the shoot of a film in Hyderabad. According to the report, the production team had sent a car to pick her up from her place of stay.
Nayanthara Was Upset?
However, the report claims that Nayanthara was seemingly upset after seing the car. It is being said that she had asked the team to send a white coloured Car but the vehicle that arrived was of a different colour.
A White Innova Car
Speculations are rife that she had asked for a white-coloured Innova car. According to the report, it is also being speculated that she mentioned that she would come for the shoot only if they bring a white-coloured Innova Car.
Is It A Sentiment?
The report also adds that the team later came up with a white-coloured Innova car to pick her up. This has led to the rumours that Nayanthara has a sentiment associated with white-coloured Innova car. Well, it is common among celebrities to have such beliefs and superstitions.
