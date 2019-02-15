Nayanthara Marriage: Lady Superstar To Tie The Knot Soon On This Condition?

Nayanthara To Get Married Soon?

According to the latest reports, Nayanthara has decided that she'll tie the knot once she completes 100 films. The actress has already done 60 films and has signed another seven. As she usually does a good number of films in a year, fans feel she will have 100 films under her belly in three to four years. As such, one can expect her to tie the knot by 2022.

Vignesh Shivn Is Her Man

Nayanthara is currently dating director Vignesh whom she met while working on Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The two recently celebrated Valentine's Day together, giving their fans some major relationship goals.

Nayan's On A Roll

2018 was a solid year for Nayanthara as all her three releases turned out to be successful. She started off the year with Jai Simha in which she was paired opposite Balakrishna. Thereafter, she delivered back-to-back hits with Kolamaavu Kokila and Imaikkaa Nodigal and remained the queen of the box office.

Plenty On Her Plate

2019 has been a good year for her so far as Viswasam emerged as a runaway hit, impressing the fans big time. At present, she has Mr Local, Airaa and Thalapathy 63 in her kitty. She will also be seen in Chiranjeevi's magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and the Mollywood film Love Action Drama. All in all, her fans have plenty to look forward to.