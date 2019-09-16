English
    Nayanthara Not Ready To Marry Vignesh Shivn Due To Her Failed Relationships?

    By
    |

    Actress Nayanthara is reportedly dating director Vignesh Shivn, which has created a great deal of buzz in the industry. Some time ago, it was reported that the director is keen on marrying 'Thalaivi' but the Aramm star is not ready to walk down the aisle. Now, the reason behind her reluctance has been revealed. According to Cinejosh, Nayan is not interested in getting married because of her previous failed relationships.

    Heart Of The Matter

    A few years ago, Nayanthara was in a relationship with actor Simbu, which ended on a controversial note, much to the shock of all concerned. Thereafter, she fell in love with a much-married Prabhu Deva, and found herself in the midst of an ugly controversy. Things went from bad to worse when some women organisations accused her of 'insulting' Tamil culture, and this indirectly resulted in Nayan ending her relationship with the Kadhalan star. Given her past experiences, she is not ready to add a new dimension to her relationship with Vignesh Shivn.

    Nayanthara In A Fix?

    The grapevine also suggests that Vignesh Shivn's family members have requested Nayanthara to marry him at the earliest, which has put her in a fix. Her falling career graph too seems to be adding to her worries.

    A Tough Time For Thalaivi

    Meanwhile, Nayanthara is going through a rough patch on the work front. Her last three Kollywood releases (Airaa, Mr Local and Kolaiyuthir Kaalam) sank without a trace, leaving fans heartbroken while taking a toll on her standing in the Tamil film industry.

    The Way Ahead

    Nayanthara will next be seen in the Tollywood biggie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, slated to hit screens in five languages (Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam) on October 2. She also has Vijay's Bigil and the Rajinikanth starrer Darbar in her kitty. She recently also announced a new movie titled 'Netrikan', bankrolled by Vignesh Shivn. All in all, her fans have plenty to look forward to in the coming days.

    Story first published: Monday, September 16, 2019, 14:51 [IST]
