      Nayanthara On Not Promoting Her Movies: My Job Is To Act

      By
      |

      Nayanthara, the resident 'Thalaivi' of Tamil cinema, recently came under fire when she refused to promote her Telugu biggie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. In fact, some reports even claimed that Ram Charan was upset with her for refusing to attend promotional events. Nayanthara also skipped the Bigil audio launch, irking fans big time. During a recent interview with Vouge, Nayan indirectly adressed these controversies and said that she feels that a film should run on its merits. The Aramm star also implied that promoting films isn't really a part of her job.

      "My job is just to act. The movies should speak for themselves not the promotion," said Nayanthara.

      While a certain section of the audience feels that Nayanthara should make exceptions for big movies, the general feeling is that the 'Lady Superstar' has every right to do things on her terms.

      Meanwhile, Nayanthara has impressed fans with her rocking portrayal of Chiranjeevi's on-screen wife in Sye Raa, and this might help her bag more Tollywood projects in the coming days.

      Nayanthara will next be seen in the eagerly awaited Bigil, featuring Vijay in a new avatar. The film, slated to hit screens this Diwali, has created a fair deal of buzz amongst movie buffs and this suggests that things are heading the right direction. She will also be seen in Rajinikanth's Darbar, likely to arrive in theatres this Pongal/Sankranti.

      Some time ago, Nayanthara had also announced a movie titled Netrikkan, produced by her rumoured beau and noted director Vignesh Shivn.

      nayanthara
