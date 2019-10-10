Nayanthara Opens Up On Her Self-Imposed Exile In 2011!

Nayanthara is probably one among the few actresses who has scored formidable hits as a solo lead. Her popularity has only risen and it should be said that she has given a new lease of life for heroine-centric movies in Tamil cinema. After a long break, Nayanthara recently gave an interview to a media and during the interaction with Vogue magazine, she opened up on the self-imposed exile she had had after 2011.

When questioned about the 11-month break that she took post 2011, Nayanthara mentioned that she was in her personal space during that time. The actress also added that she didn't watch any of the channels in which her songs or movies were being played during the break she took.

For the uninitiated, Nayanthara had taken a break in 2011, at a time when she was one of the busiest actresses of the South Indian film industry. Nevertheless, she bounced back with Raja Rani, which was a runaway success at the box office.

Post Raja Rani, we got to see an altogether different Nayanthara and, paving for the new phase of her career. Her script selection was spot on and she scored back-to-back hits. Films with her as the solo lead gained wide appreciation from all quarters and tasted commercial success as well.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara's two recent releases are enjoying a superb run in the theatres. Love Action Drama, the Malayalam movie, in which she has been paired opposite Nivin Pauly, has already emerged as a superb success at the box office. On the other hand, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, in which she essays the leading lady, is enjoying a grand run in the theatres.

Next in the pipeline is Bigil, the Vijay starrer, which will be hitting theatres during the Deepavali season. At the same time, she has started shooting for Netrikkann, which will be her next project as the solo lead.