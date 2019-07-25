Nayanthara Rejects 10-crore Offer; Lady Superstar Refuses To Act In This Movie

A Shocking Decision

According to Valai Pechu, Nayanthara was offered nearly Rs 10 crore for a film opposite 'Legend' Saravanan much to the shock of all concerned. However, she refused the offer for reasons best known to her.

Is This The Reason?

As Nayanthara was offered nearly double her usual remuneration for this movie, money was clearly not the reason for her bold decision. Many in the industry feel that she refused to act with Saravanan as he is not an established name. Moreover, the role too might not have been a particularly good one.

Mixed Fortunes

Nayantharta started off the year with Viswasam, which fared exceptionally well at the box office and clicked with the target audience. However, her next big release Airaa, featuring her in a double role, failed to live up to expectations . Similarly, Mr Local too bombed at the box office much to the horror of the 'Thalaivi Army'. These failures too might have made her have made her have second thoughts about working with a new hero.

The Road Ahead...

Nayanthara will next be seen in Bigil, featuring Vijay in the lead. The film, directed by Atlee, revolves around corruption in sports and is likely to hit screens this Diwali. Nayan has also teamed with Rajinikanth for Darbar, slated to hit screens this Pongal. She will also be returning to Tollywood with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, featuring 'Megastar' Chiranjeevi in the titular role. All in all, her fans have plenty to look forward to.