Nayanthara Rejects A Big Movie; Is Vignesh Shivan The Reason Behind This Decision?

When it comes to superstardom among the actresses, there is none to beat Nayanthara as she rules as the undisputed queen of Tamil cinema. She does have busy days ahead with the actress signing some of the big projects.

However, reports had cropped up that Nayanthara has opted out of Mani Ratnam's movie Ponniyin Selvan. As per YouTube Channel Valai Pechu, there is a talk in the industry on why Nayanthara rejected this offer.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been in a relationship since past few years. The report claims that Vignesh Shivn is keen on tying the knot with Nayanthara, after she completes all her present work commitments. It is also being said that more than Vignesh Shivan, his mother is eager to see them get hitched soon. But now, Nayanathara has signed a good number of projects which has led to speculations that it has given way for some minor issues since the marriage would be pushed ahead accordingly.

The speculations also add that when Nayanthara signed a recent project Vignesh Shivan hinted about their marriage. With the reports coming out that Nayanthara has opted out of Ponniyin Selvan, rumours are rife that this might be the reason since Ponniyin Selvan would demand more than one year for completion, which would in turn lead to the postponement of their marriage. However, all these are considered to be mere rumours and the reason behind Nayanthara opting out of the project is considered to be the date clashes with her upcoming projects.