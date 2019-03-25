English
    Nayanthara Responds To Radha Ravi's Sexist Remarks, Rips Him Apart In The Most Savage Way Possible

    During the recently-held trailer launch of Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, actor Radha Ravi grabbed plenty of attention for all the wrong reasons when he slut-shamed Nayanthara and passed a few unacceptable comments about her personal life. In his highly-controversial speech, he said the these days filmmakers cast even those who 'sleep around' to essay the role of Sita and took a dirty dig at Thalaivi''s past affairs/relationship. As expected, the misogynist remarks ruffled quite a few feathers and left fans in a state of shock. Now, Nayanthara has responded to the row and given Radha Ravi befitting reply.

    Nayanthara Destroys Radha Ravi

    In her hard-hitting press note, she said that Radha Ravi should remember that it was women who gave birth to him and stop setting a bad example for the younger generation. She added that the Sarkar actor's attitude indicates that these are 'troubled times' for women.

    Her Exact Words

    "By demeaning the status of women and passing sexist remarks, these retarded men get a feeling of machismo. I feel terribly sorry for the way they treat women in an opinionated way and my empathy remains with all the women who live in the families of these 'macho' men. As an actor of considerable seniority and work experience, Mr.Radha Ravi should have led the younger generation by example, instead he has chosen to take up the role of a misogynist 'role model'. These are troubled times for women, as women are establishing themselves predominantly in every field of public life and asserting their due place in this era of meritocracy. When actors like Mr.Radha Ravi fall out of business and become irrelevant, they tend to rely on cheap popularity tactics in order to grab some limelight."

    A Sincere Request

    Lashing out at those encourage people like Radha Ravi to cracking 'nasty' jokes, she said that all 'well intentioned citizens' must make it a point to discourage such behaviour.

    She Added..

    "As long as the audience encourage sexist remarks, speakers like Mr.Radha Ravi will continue to thrive on misogyny and cracking of denigrating jokes against women. I strongly urge well intentioned citizens and my beloved fans to deeply discourage the behaviour of the likes of Mr.Radha Ravi. Not withstanding the aforesaid advisory, through this statement I would like to strongly register my condemnation and protest against the derogatory speeches made by Mr.Radha Ravi against women and children in general and me in specific."

    On A Parting Note

    On a parting note, the Aramm actress said that she would continue playing different characters on the big screen as entertaining fans is her only objective. She also thanked cine-goers for being her strength.

