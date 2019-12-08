Nayanthara’s Bold Statement On Encounter Of Hyderabad Gangrape Accused

The encounter of the Hyderabad gangrape accused has been the talk of the town for the past two days. All the four accused in the gruesome rape and murder of the Hyderabad-based vet have been encountered by the Telangana Police on Friday. Celebrities took their social media to express their happiness on this act by the Telangana Police.

Lady Superstar Nayanthara, who rarely makes any public appearances or give public statements has come out with a press release to share her views on this incident. In her official press statement, she has praised the Telangana Police for their brave act. She called them the 'real heroes'. Nayanthara feels that their act is the 'Right Act of Humanity'.

Here is the official press release from Nayanthara,

She has stated that it is important to educate the future generation, especially the boys of our homes to make this world a safer place for women. She feels humanity is all about respecting, showing love and compassion.

Nayanthara is all set for the release of Superstar Rajinikanth starrer 'Darbar', which will hit the screens coming Pongal. She has various other projects in her kitty.

She is acting in the official Tamil remake of the Korean flick 'Blind', which is titled as 'Netrikann' in Tamil. Nayanthara will be seen playing a role of an intelligent blind woman in this crime thriller. 'Netrikann' will be produced by her boyfriend and director Vignesh Sivan under the banner named 'Rowdy Pictures'.

She has signed her next with RJ Balaji. Titled 'Mookuthi Amman', the movie will be directed by RJ Balaji along with NJ Saravanan. RJ Balaji released the title poster in his Twitter couple of weeks ago. RJ Balaji has penned the story and dialogues for the film. Produced by Vels Film International, the movie is said to release for Summer 2020. The title poster had the picture of Goddess Amman in the background, hinting that the film might be a mythological fantasy film.

