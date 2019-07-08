English
    Nayanthara's Shocking Demands Create Big Problems For Her Producers?

    By Staff
    |

    Earlier this year, actress Nayanthara received some good news when Viswasam opened to a thunderous response at the box office and overpowered Petta in Tamil Nadu. The film, featuring her as the leading lady opposite Ajith Kumar, proved to be a feast for the mass audience and this helped it become the clear winner of the Pongal season. Sadly, her next releases Airaa and Mr Local sank without a trace and left fans shocked. With the setbacks in the past, the 'Lady Superstar' is back in the limelight for a shocking reason.

    According to a leading YouTube channel, Nayanthara has made it clear that the producers of her movies will have to ensure that she gets accommodation in star hotels when she shoots in Chennai, which seems to have ruffled a few feathers. 'Thalaivi' has made this demand even though she owns a house in Chennai and this makes the whole thing even more surprising.

    Nayanthara

    The report further states that when stars of Nayanthara's stature make such demands, most producers are forced to comply and this results in excess expenditure. In some cases, it might also lead to financial issues during the film's release.

    Meanwhile, Nayan is currently awaiting the release of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, one of the biggest Telugu movies of the year. The film features Chiranjeevi in the titular role and is likely to release in October. She will also be seen in Bigil and the Rajinikanth starrer Darbar. She is also playing the lead in Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, which is considered to be an 'abandoned' movie.

    Story first published: Monday, July 8, 2019, 20:15 [IST]
