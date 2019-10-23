    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Nayanthara’s Latest Photo With Vignesh Shivn Is Breaking The Internet

      For those who had been living under a rock, Lady Superstar Nayanthara fell in love with director Vignesh Shivn on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Thaan. The duo has been going strong for over four years now. Then and now, talks about their marriage surface. However, for now, the lovebirds seem to be soaking in each other's company and we can quite say that they can't seem to take their eyes off each other. Posting a recent photo, Vignesh wrote, "Thank you thangamey ?￰ﾟﾘﾇ?￰ﾟﾘﾘ?￰ﾟﾤﾗ?￰ﾟﾘﾍ? Life after meeting you has been blessed wit only sweet moments ! Thank you for this day ! Thank you for accepting to do this film .. thus giving me a chance to have a nice life ?￰ﾟﾘﾇ?￰ﾟﾌﾟ?￰ﾟﾌﾟ Godbless you ! & May you always remain this beautiful person inside & outside - forever ! Loads of love ? ?￰ﾟﾘﾍ?￰ﾟﾘﾍ?￰ﾟﾘﾘ? #nayanthara #NRD #4years#naanumrowdydhaan #lifesaver#blessed." (sic) Have a look at their latest picture below, which has been taking the internet by storm.

      Meanwhile, as far as work is concerned, plenty is happening on Nayan's front. Her recent release Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, in which she co-stars with Chiranjeevi, tasted stupendous success at the box office. She is also just two days away from her next big release, Bigil, co-starring Vijay. To say that the movie is courting humongous expectations is an understatement in itself. She is also starring in Netrrikaan, produced by Vignesh Shivn.

      As far as Vignesh Shivn goes, he last directed Suriya in Thaana Serndha Kootam, which didn't do as well as expected. But, he seems to have put the setback behind him as he's prepping for a film with Sivakarthikeyan, who's fresh from the success of Namma Veettu Pillai, which continues to have a rollicking run at the box office. However, no other information regarding the movie is available as yet.

