Nayanthara’s Marriage Prediction Goes Viral; Will It Turn Out To Be True?

Nayanthara is at the peak of her career and we have only a very few actresses who could carry a film completely on their shoulders, like the way Nayan does. More importantly, she is maintaining the right balance between heroine-oriented subjects as well as commercial entertainers. Nayanthara has some very big releases in the pipeline like Bigil, Sye Raa, Darbar, etc., and all these films are in various stages of production.

However, what has struck the interest of the audiences is the prediction about Nayanthara's marriage. The beauty queen of South Indian cinema is yet to the tie the knot and its well known to everyone that she and popular filmmaker Vignesh Shivan have been in a relationship since the past couple of years. Many a time, rumours have come up regarding their marriage as well.

According to one of the recent reports by Indiaglitz.com, a very popular astrologer has come up with a prediction about Nayanthara's marriage. It is none other than Balaji Haasan, who had made some stunning prediction about the recently concluded Cricket World Cup.

Reportedly, in one of the recent interviews, Balaji Haasan went on to mention that he has Nayanthara's horoscope with him and according to that, the star actress will be tying the knot in 2019 itself. This prediction has left all her fans quite excited and they are waiting to see whether the actress will be getting married within a span of the next six months or so.

For the uninitiated, Balaji Haasan hails from Salem. He had shot to fame recently hen most of his predictions regarding the Cricket World Cup 2019 came true. Reportedly, he had predicted many months ago that a new team will be the winner of the title this time. He had also mentioned that Kane Williamson will be the Player of the Tournament.