Nayanthara's Ravishing Vogue Photoshoot Leaves Fans Stunned, Tweets Go Viral

Deepika Thara @TharaDeepika

Oh my god...i just got goosebumps just by looking at her...i can't believe our lady superstar is on VOGUE....what an achievement...only our Nayan can achieve this feat...so proud #Nayanthara

𝓟𝓸𝓻𝓴𝓪𝓵𝓪𝓲 🕊𝓒𝓾𝓻𝓲𝓸𝓾𝓼 𝓬𝓪𝓽𝓽𝔂 @porkalai22

Did it ever happened? Yeah first actress from south cinema make it happen. Its rare to witness someone getting featured in Vogue just by hard work and she did THAT. And she looks stunning #Nayanthara

SA Kumar @sakcbe

Great Honour for #Nayanthara to feature in Vogue. Longevity has been her hallmark. And she has been a wonderful performer as well!! But, these pics look too swishy for me!!

Nayanthara Live @NayantharaLive

LadySuperStar #Nayanthara makes history as the First Actress from Kollywood to grace the cover of Vogue. What a phenomenal achievement! Constantly raising the bar for all and she does it with Style! Look out for @VOGUEIndia 's October issue ❤️

On the work front, Nayanthara will next be seen in the eagerly awaited Bigil, slated to hit screens this Diwali. She also has Rajinikanth's Darbar and the Vignesh Shivn-produced Netrikkan in her kitty. Nayan's Tollywood biggie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, featuring Chiranjeevi in the titular role, hit screens on October 2, 2019, and opened to a good response at the box office.

