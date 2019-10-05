Nayanthara's Ravishing Vogue Photoshoot Leaves Fans Stunned, Tweets Go Viral
There's no denying that Nayanthara is one of the finest and most popular Lady Superstars in South cinema. The 34-year-old powerhouse performer loves living life on her own terms, and this makes her an inspiration for her well-wishers. Moreover, she has proved that she is the undisputed 'comeback queen' of Kollywood, which puts her in a league of her own. Now, here is some big news for Thalaivi fans. A few photos from Nayanthara's shoot for Vogue are going viral on social media, reminding one and all that she is elegance personified.
View from the top. Celebrating the female Superstar of South this #October2019 with #Nayanthara. Read the interview in the link in bio. Photographed by: @shotbynuno. Styled by: @priyankarkapadia Hair and makeup: @namratasoni. Manicure: Archana/@vurvesalon, Chennai. Location courtesy: Studio Jumbos, Chennai. Words: Nandini Ramnath
A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on Oct 4, 2019 at 10:33pm PDT
Here we present before you some of the top tweets about Nayanthara's makeover.
Deepika Thara @TharaDeepika
Oh my god...i just got goosebumps just by looking at her...i can't believe our lady superstar is on VOGUE....what an achievement...only our Nayan can achieve this feat...so proud #Nayanthara
𝓟𝓸𝓻𝓴𝓪𝓵𝓪𝓲 🕊𝓒𝓾𝓻𝓲𝓸𝓾𝓼 𝓬𝓪𝓽𝓽𝔂 @porkalai22
Did it ever happened? Yeah first actress from south cinema make it happen. Its rare to witness someone getting featured in Vogue just by hard work and she did THAT. And she looks stunning #Nayanthara
SA Kumar @sakcbe
Great Honour for #Nayanthara to feature in Vogue. Longevity has been her hallmark. And she has been a wonderful performer as well!! But, these pics look too swishy for me!!
Nayanthara Live @NayantharaLive
LadySuperStar #Nayanthara makes history as the First Actress from Kollywood to grace the cover of Vogue. What a phenomenal achievement! Constantly raising the bar for all and she does it with Style! Look out for @VOGUEIndia 's October issue ❤️
On the work front, Nayanthara will next be seen in the eagerly awaited Bigil, slated to hit screens this Diwali. She also has Rajinikanth's Darbar and the Vignesh Shivn-produced Netrikkan in her kitty. Nayan's Tollywood biggie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, featuring Chiranjeevi in the titular role, hit screens on October 2, 2019, and opened to a good response at the box office.
So, did you like Nayanthara's ravishing new avatar? Comments, please!
(Social media posts have not been edited)