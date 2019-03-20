Airaa Trailer: A Gripping Feast For Nayanthara Fans

Update: The official trailer of Airaa has been released and it is a spooky yet gripping affair. Nayan seems to have a winner up her sleeve.

If you are a fan of the much-loved Nayanthara then we have some awesome news in store for you. The makers of her eagerly-awaited Airaa just took to social media and revealed that the film's official trailer will be released today (March 20, 2019) at 5 PM on Think Music YouTube channel. Airaa, featuring Kollywood's 'Lady Superstar' in two different avatars, is touted to be a horror-thriller and has already created a great deal of buzz amongst fans.

The film, directed by Sarjun KM, has a strong message which might prove to be its USP. The buzz is that, if Airaa does well at the box office, it might help Nayan gain a decisive edge over her contemporaries.

Interestingly, 2018 was a good year for Nayanthara as she delivered three consecutive hits and pulverised her competition. She began the year with Jai Simha which did better than expected despite receiving mixed reviews. Thereafter, she tasted success with Kolamaavu Kokila and Imaikka Nodigal which hit screens one after the other.

Nayanthara, last seen opposite Ajith Kumar in Viswasam, currently also has Mr Local and Thalapathy 63 in her kitty. She will also be seen in the Tollywood biggie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which has Megastar Chiranjeevi in the titular role.