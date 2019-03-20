English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Airaa Trailer: A Gripping Feast For Nayanthara Fans

    By
    |

    Update: The official trailer of Airaa has been released and it is a spooky yet gripping affair. Nayan seems to have a winner up her sleeve.

    If you are a fan of the much-loved Nayanthara then we have some awesome news in store for you. The makers of her eagerly-awaited Airaa just took to social media and revealed that the film's official trailer will be released today (March 20, 2019) at 5 PM on Think Music YouTube channel. Airaa, featuring Kollywood's 'Lady Superstar' in two different avatars, is touted to be a horror-thriller and has already created a great deal of buzz amongst fans.

    The film, directed by Sarjun KM, has a strong message which might prove to be its USP. The buzz is that, if Airaa does well at the box office, it might help Nayan gain a decisive edge over her contemporaries.

    Airaa

    Interestingly, 2018 was a good year for Nayanthara as she delivered three consecutive hits and pulverised her competition. She began the year with Jai Simha which did better than expected despite receiving mixed reviews. Thereafter, she tasted success with Kolamaavu Kokila and Imaikka Nodigal which hit screens one after the other.

    Nayanthara, last seen opposite Ajith Kumar in Viswasam, currently also has Mr Local and Thalapathy 63 in her kitty. She will also be seen in the Tollywood biggie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which has Megastar Chiranjeevi in the titular role.

    Read more about: airaa nayanthara
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue