Nayanthara To Cut Down Her Remuneration After Series Of Flops?

Of late, Nayanthara has had a bit of tough luck at the box office with three of her recent films failing to make the required impact at the box office. Now, rumours suggest that these failures have led the actress to a new decision. Speculations are rife that Nayanthara is planning to cut down her remuneration post the failures of her recent films.

Nayanthara is one of the highest-paid actresses of South Indian cinema and she is tagged as a Lady Superstar, who is capable of carrying films on her shoulders. Nayanthara enjoys a huge fan base and her movies are assured to get a grand opening at the box office. Most of her movies have emerged as huge successes at the box office. However, it is being said that upon failures of recent movies, Nayanthara is planning for a big comeback with her upcoming movies.

Rumours have in it that Nayanthara charges around Rs 6-crore for a film and now, she is planning to revamp her remuneration structure. If reports are to be believed, Nayanthara has decided to cut down her remuneration for films which have a solid script and good scope for performance. However, no official confirmation has come up regarding any of these.

Nayanthara's most recent release was Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, the thriller film that received huge backlash at box offices. The movie was panned by the critics as well. Similarly, Nayanthara's other releases like Mr Local and Airaa too had failed to make a mark at the box office.

Nevertheless, Nayanthara has some good projects in the pipeline. Interestingly, she has films of three different languages lined up for release. Her next release will be the Malayalam movie Love Action Drama, in which she has been paired opposite Nivin Pauly. After that, she will be seen in the Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa, which will be followed by Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil.