    Nayanthara Was The First Choice For Taapsee Paanu’s Rashmi Rocket?

    By Staff
    |

    Nayanthara is one of the busiest actresses down south and when it comes to female-centric movies, she would be the first choice of film-makers. Such is her popularity and there are only a few actresses, who could carry a film on their shoulders, like her. Now, one of the reports by a YouTube channel reveals that a role, which was penned for Nayanthara later went to actress Taapsee Pannu. Going by the details, it seems like the film that they are talking about is Rashmi Rocket, the upcoming Bollywood flick, featuring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

    According to the report, film-maker Nanda Periyasamy had narrated a story to Nayanthara and she had expressed her interest in the same. However, it is being said that the project got postponed and later, Taapsee Paanu, who got to know about this interesting story, gave nod to the project. Meanwhile, the report also adds that the film is being made in Hindi now.

    Considering all these factors, it could be assumed that Rashmi Rocket might be the film that went to Nayanthara initially. More importantly, this upcoming Taapsee Pannu starrer, has its story penned by Nanda Periyasamy. Meanwhile, the film is being directed by Akarsh Khurana. Reportedly, the movie will narrate the tale on an aspiring athlete, played by Taapsee Pannu. The first look poster of the movie had hit the online circuits a few weeks ago.

    Nevertheless, Nayanathara fans have a lot to cheer about as she has some really exciting projects on store. She will be next seen in Sye Raa, which is just a week away from its theatrical release. After that, the Lady Superstar will be seen in Bigil, Thalapathy Vijay movie that will hit theatres during Deepavali season. Meanwhile, the actress has started shooting for another movie named Netrikann, in which she will be seen playing the lead role. The movie, directed by Milind Rau, is said to be in the lines of a thriller.

    (Source: Valai Pechu)

    nayanthara taapsee pannu
