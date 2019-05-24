Neeya 2 Full Movie Leaked To Download By Tamilrockers On Day 1; Links Go Viral!
With Neeya 2, the Tamil film industry is once again banking on the market that the horror movies have had since the past few years. Neeya 2, directed by L Suresh reminds the audiences of the film Neeya, a cult-classic horror movie that released way back in the 1970's. Neeya 2, which has the support of a very strong star cast that comprises some of the top names of Kollywood, has taken a charge in the theatre. However, a news has broken out, which definitely isn't a pleasing one for the film industry as well as the makers of Neeya 2. Read the report to know further details regarding this.
Hit By Piracy
As far as piracy is concerned, most of the Tamil movies of the recent times have been hit by the same and it continues as an impending problem. Neeya 2, one among the major releases of this week has also been hit by piracy.
Full Movie Leaked On Tamilrockers
What has left the audiences shocked is that the Neeya 2 full movie has been leaked online for free download. This has happened on the first day of theatrical release and that too upon the completion of the first shows.
Prospects Of Neeya 2
Neeya 2 is a romantic horror movie and such films have found takers among the audiences. With huge star cast featuring actors like Jai, Raai Laxmi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Catherine Teresa, the film is expected to gain popularity with the masses and garner collections.
Can It Overcome The Hurdle?
Many of the recent Tamil movies have bravely faced the threats posed by piracy and overcome the hurdle by doing good business in theatres. Let us hope that Neeya 2 will also join that bandwagon and emerge victorious.