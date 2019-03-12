English
    Neeya 2 Press Meet: Raai Laxmi Make Jai Feel Uncomfortable Due To This Reason?

    By Staff
    |

    Actress Raai Laxmi, one of the most popular stars in the Tamil film industry, is liked by all and sundry thanks to her bold nature and glamorous on-screen image. At present, she is gearing up for the release of Neeya 2 which features her in a new avatar. Raai Laxmi and her co-star Jai recently attended the Neeya 2 press meet and answered a few questions about the film. The event went off rather smoothly, however, it ended up grabbing attention for a rather unexpected reason.

    According to Filmibeat Tamil, Jai felt uncomfortable posing alongside the Mankatha star as she is a bit taller than him. Her decision to wear high heels made the situation worse for Jai and added to his embarrassment.

    Raai Laxmi

    Despite being in a tricky situation, Jai agreed to pose with Raai Laxmi and took things in his stride.

    In case you did not know, Neeya 2 is touted to be a sequel to the 1979 hit Neeya and has been directed by L Suresh. Besides Jai and Raai Laxmi, it also has Varalaxmi and Catherine Tresa in the lead.

    Some time ago, Raai Laxmi had said that Neeya 2 is a big film for her as it features her in three different looks including a 'naagin avatar'.

    So, are you looking forward to Neeya 2? Comments, please!

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 18:35 [IST]
