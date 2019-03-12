Neeya 2 Press Meet: Did Raai Laxmi Make Jai Feel Uncomfortable Due To This Reason?

Actress Raai Laxmi, one of the most popular stars in the Tamil film industry, is liked by all and sundry thanks to her bold nature and glamorous on-screen image. At present, she is gearing up for the release of Neeya 2 which features her in a new avatar. Raai Laxmi and her co-star Jai recently attended the Neeya 2 press meet and answered a few questions about the film. The event went off rather smoothly, however, it ended up grabbing attention for a rather unexpected reason.

According to Filmibeat Tamil, Jai felt uncomfortable posing alongside the Mankatha star as she is a bit taller than him. Her decision to wear high heels made the situation worse for Jai and added to his embarrassment.

Despite being in a tricky situation, Jai agreed to pose with Raai Laxmi and took things in his stride.

In case you did not know, Neeya 2 is touted to be a sequel to the 1979 hit Neeya and has been directed by L Suresh. Besides Jai and Raai Laxmi, it also has Varalaxmi and Catherine Tresa in the lead.

Some time ago, Raai Laxmi had said that Neeya 2 is a big film for her as it features her in three different looks including a 'naagin avatar'.

So, are you looking forward to Neeya 2? Comments, please!