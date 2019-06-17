Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja (NNOR) Full Movie Leaked For Free Download By Tamilrockers
The eagerly-awaited Game Over, featuring Taapsee Pannu in the lead, hit screens Friday (June 14, 2019) and opened to a decent response at the box office, Sadly, the film fell prey to piracy on Day 1 itself and this affected its box office collections. Now, last week's other release Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja (NNOR) has been hit by piracy. In an unfortunate development, the Sivakarthikeyan-produced movie has been leaked online and is available for free download, which might affect its box office collections. The leaked version is apparently of low quality.
Meanwhile, Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja has created a fair deal of buzz on social media. Here are the top tweets.
Christopher Kanagaraj @Chrissuccess
#NenjamunduNermaiyunduOduRaja - Rio has tried, bt struggles to emote. RJ Vig irritates. Gud perf 4m Radharavi & VivekPrasana. Nanjil s fun. Horrible BGM & Songs. Worst 1st hlf & Btr 2nd hlf. Liked d climax. Silly scenes, no comedy, 0 logic, immature directn play spoilsports. Avg!
kevin sam @kevinjohns88
#NenjamunduNermaiyunduOduRaja A well made Entertainer Director done a good job by holding up all the characters and Executes well .villan characterisation was deadly and finest much needed social flim. Best climax .Time for subscribers to turn into Audience
Review Ram @MovieReviewRam
#NenjamunduNermaiyunduOduRaja (Tamil) - Interval - A couple of scenes are good. An emotional one in the beginning and a commercial break-point moment. Otherwise, the flow is boring, making is amateurish and the comedies are mostly irritating.'Pointless' so far.
Kannan@TFU_Kannan
#NenjamunduNermaiyunduOduRaja turns out to be winner among #Jun14 releases at TN Box-office with good WOM & increasing collections over the weekend. Congrats to @rio_raj, @RjVigneshkanth & esp. producer @Siva_Kartikeyan 4 another hit after #Kanna! 👏👍
R.u.d.r.a.priyan @samcrazy_rudra
#NenjamunduNermaiyunduOduRaja Came in with ZERO expectations. But it was surprisingly very well done. Didn't expect this film to have a solid writing. 😅🔥 Amazing work @rio_raj ❤ @RjVigneshkanth ⭐ @Siva_Kartikeyan aana production la win pantinga 👌@KanchwalaShirin sema ka ❤
