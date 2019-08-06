English
    Ner Konda Paarvai Better Than Pink; Critics Hail It As Thala Ajith's Best Performance So Far!

    By
    |

    Ner Konda Paarvai is the Tamil remake of one of the most-appreciated Bollywood movies of recent times. Pink, the Amitabh Bachchan starrer, had won widespread acclaim and hence, Ner Konda Paarvai is bound to face obvious comparisons to the original. However, the initial reports that Ner Konda Paarvai has received give a clear-cut indication that the movie has passed the litmus test.

    Ner Konda Paarvai Better Than Pink; Critics Hail It As Thala Ajiths Best Performance So Far!

    The Ajith Kumar starrer had its world première today with special preview shows being held in Singapore. Ner Konda Paarvai has received unanimously positive reviews from all quarters. The critics who watched the film have showered praises on the Ajith Kumar movie, directed by H Vinoth.

    Ramesh Bala, who is a prominent entertainment industry tracker, has mentioned in his review that Ner Konda Paarvai is better than Pink. He has also praised Ajith's exceptional performance in the film. Take a look at Ramesh Bala's tweet here..

    On the other hand, popular reviewer LM Kaushik has also come up with a tweet praising Ner Konda Paarvai. In his tweet, he has mentioned that H Vinoth has successfully pulled off the remake. Take a look at LM Kaushik's tweet about Ner Konda Paarvai here..

    Meanwhile, popular entertainment Journalist Umair Sandhu has also put up a tweet about Ner Konda Paarvai in which he has mentioned that the Ajith Kumar starrer is better than the original. Take a look at the same here..

    Well, these reports that have come up should definitely cheer up all Thala Ajith fans, who are eagerly waiting for August 8, 2019, the day on which Ner Konda Paarvai will be making a huge release across the globe.

    Reportedly, Ner Konda Paarvai has a runtime of 2 hours and 38 minutes. Interestingly, Pink had a runtime of just above 2 hours and this rightly shows that Ner Konda Paarvai is not a scene-by-scene remake and it has some added elements to offer for the audiences. Well, it could rightly be said that yet another major hit is on the cards.

    nerkonda paarvai ajith kumar pink
    Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 16:34 [IST]
