Ner Konda Paarvai Online Bookings: Thala Mania Set To Run Wild Big Time

Ajith Kumar, last seen in the smash hit Viswasam, is gearing up for the release of the eagerly-awaited Ner Konda Paarvai, one of the 'most important' Tamil movies of the year. The film, slated to arrive in theatres on August 8, 2019, has already created a fair deal of buzz amongst a section of the audience. Now, here is some big news for the 'Thala Army'. The online bookings for Ner Konda Paarvai at the Vidya theatre in Chennai are set to open shortly.

Viswasam ran at the Vidya Theatre for nearly 75 days and created a record of sorts. Ner Konda Paarvai, being an issue-based film, might not do as well as the Siva-directed mass entertainer. However, it is still likely to have a decent run at the Vidya Theatre. As such, the buzz is that the online bookings for the opening day will be terrific.

Ner Konda Paarvai, directed by H Vinoth, is a remake of the Bollywood hit Pink that featured Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. According to producer Boney Kapoor, the story has been altered to suit Thala's mass hero image. The trailer suggests that, unlike the original version, Ner Konda Paarvai might have a few action scenes and a vigilante track, which should help it stand out. Moreover, Vidya Balan plays a character that was not there in Pink.

The initial reviews of Ner Konda Paarvai, which are going viral on social media, suggest that it is a solid movie that has the potential to redefine the tenets of Tamil cinema while opening new avenues for Ajith.

Once Ner Konda Paarvai hits screens, Ajith will turn his attention to his next film, being referred to as Thala 60, that marks his second collaboration with H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor.

