English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ner Konda Paarvai Online Bookings: Thala Mania Set To Run Wild Big Time

    By
    |

    Ajith Kumar, last seen in the smash hit Viswasam, is gearing up for the release of the eagerly-awaited Ner Konda Paarvai, one of the 'most important' Tamil movies of the year. The film, slated to arrive in theatres on August 8, 2019, has already created a fair deal of buzz amongst a section of the audience. Now, here is some big news for the 'Thala Army'. The online bookings for Ner Konda Paarvai at the Vidya theatre in Chennai are set to open shortly.

    Viswasam ran at the Vidya Theatre for nearly 75 days and created a record of sorts. Ner Konda Paarvai, being an issue-based film, might not do as well as the Siva-directed mass entertainer. However, it is still likely to have a decent run at the Vidya Theatre. As such, the buzz is that the online bookings for the opening day will be terrific.

    Ner Konda Paarvai

    Ner Konda Paarvai, directed by H Vinoth, is a remake of the Bollywood hit Pink that featured Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. According to producer Boney Kapoor, the story has been altered to suit Thala's mass hero image. The trailer suggests that, unlike the original version, Ner Konda Paarvai might have a few action scenes and a vigilante track, which should help it stand out. Moreover, Vidya Balan plays a character that was not there in Pink.

    The initial reviews of Ner Konda Paarvai, which are going viral on social media, suggest that it is a solid movie that has the potential to redefine the tenets of Tamil cinema while opening new avenues for Ajith.

    Once Ner Konda Paarvai hits screens, Ajith will turn his attention to his next film, being referred to as Thala 60, that marks his second collaboration with H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor.

    So, will you be watching Ner Konda Paarvai FDFS? Tell us in the space below.

    Agalaathey Song: Nerkonda Paarvai's Next Single Is Out!

    More NER KONDA PAARVAI News

    Read more about: ner konda paarvai ajith kumar
    Story first published: Friday, August 2, 2019, 18:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 2, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue