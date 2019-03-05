English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ner Konda Parvaai First Look Poster: Ajith's Film Looks Similar To This Nayanthara Starrer

    By
    |

    This January, actor Ajith Kumar grabbed plenty of attention for all the right reasons when the rural-entertainer Viswasam opened to a thunderous response at the box office and beat Rajinikanth's Petta with ease. The film, directed by Siruthai Siva, clicked with the family audience and this helped it emerge as the big winner of the Pongal season. With Viswasam still winning hearts, Ajith has turned his attention to the Tamil remake of Pink, which is being directed by H Vinoth.

    Ner Konda Parvaai

    Yesterday (March 4, 2019), the makers revealed that the film is titled Ner Konda Parvaai and revealed its first look poster. Not surprisingly, it was similar to the first look poster of Pink with 'Thala' sporting an Amitabh Bachchan-like look. However, in an unexpected development, the colour tones used in the first look were similar to the ones used in the poster of Nayanthara's delayed thriller Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, which did not go unnoticed.

    Needless to say, this did not go down with some fans who felt that the similarity could have been avoided.

    Either way, the Ner Konda Parvaai's first look has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans and this is a positive indication.

    Besides Ajith, Ner Konda Parvaai also has Shraddha Srinath and Vidya Balan in the lead. Actress Andrea Tariang too is a part of the cast.

    Read more about: ner konda parvaai ajith kumar
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 18:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 5, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue