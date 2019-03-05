Ner Konda Parvaai First Look Poster: Ajith's Film Looks Similar To This Nayanthara Starrer

This January, actor Ajith Kumar grabbed plenty of attention for all the right reasons when the rural-entertainer Viswasam opened to a thunderous response at the box office and beat Rajinikanth's Petta with ease. The film, directed by Siruthai Siva, clicked with the family audience and this helped it emerge as the big winner of the Pongal season. With Viswasam still winning hearts, Ajith has turned his attention to the Tamil remake of Pink, which is being directed by H Vinoth.

Yesterday (March 4, 2019), the makers revealed that the film is titled Ner Konda Parvaai and revealed its first look poster. Not surprisingly, it was similar to the first look poster of Pink with 'Thala' sporting an Amitabh Bachchan-like look. However, in an unexpected development, the colour tones used in the first look were similar to the ones used in the poster of Nayanthara's delayed thriller Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, which did not go unnoticed.

Same Poster Designer pola!!! pic.twitter.com/e9h4xH1hO6 — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) March 4, 2019

Needless to say, this did not go down with some fans who felt that the similarity could have been avoided.

Either way, the Ner Konda Parvaai's first look has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans and this is a positive indication.

Besides Ajith, Ner Konda Parvaai also has Shraddha Srinath and Vidya Balan in the lead. Actress Andrea Tariang too is a part of the cast.