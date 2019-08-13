English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Nerkonda Paarvai Box Office Collection (Day 5): The Ajith Kumar Starrer Is Unstoppable!

    By
    |

    Nerkonda Paarvai has emerged as a huge success at the box office. The victorious run of the film is a pleasing sight for all Tamil movie buffs. A film with solid content and an important message, doing a sensational business at the box office, is a positive sign for the Tamil film industry. The movie enjoyed a fabulous weekend with the Ajith Kumar starrer breaking some big records. Nerkonda Paarvai was expected to good business on day 5 a well. Did it meet the expectations? Read Nerkonda Paarvai box office collections (Day 5) report to know further details regarding this.

    Nerkonda Paarvai Is Unstoppable

    Nerkonda Paarvai continues to be unstoppable at the box office. It was raining housefull shows for the movie on day 5 as well. Family audiences have lapped up this movie and the huge rush that the film witnessed for the ebening and night shows is a proof.

    Day 5 At The Chennai Box Office

    Nerkonda Paarvai continues to perform exceedingly well at the Chennai box office. Reportedly, the film collected above Rs 1 crore on its fifth day at the Chennai box office. Reportedly, the film has fetched around Rs 6.7 crores from the first 5 days of run at the Chennai box office.

    Day 5 At Tamil Nadu Box Office

    Ajith Kumar starrer enjoyed yet another fabulous day at the Tamil Nadu box office. The film is expected to have collected above Rs 8 crore on its day 5 as well at the Tamil Nadu box office. Already, the movie had emerged as fourth top-grossing movie of the year so far at the Tamil Nadu box office. Viswasam, Petta and Kanchana 3 etc., are at the top spot.

    Worldwide Box Office Collections

    The Ajith Kumar starrer enjoyed a good day in other regions as well. In Bengaluru, the film enjoyed good collections on day 5 also. Nerkonda Paarvai continues to perform exceedingly well at the overseas box office as well. The film is expected to have collected above Rs 75 crore from the first 5 days of run at the worldwide box office.

    More NERKONDA PAARVAI News

    Read more about: nerkonda paarvai ajith kumar
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 1:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 13, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue