Nerkonda Paarvai Box Office Collection (Day 5): The Ajith Kumar Starrer Is Unstoppable!
Nerkonda Paarvai has emerged as a huge success at the box office. The victorious run of the film is a pleasing sight for all Tamil movie buffs. A film with solid content and an important message, doing a sensational business at the box office, is a positive sign for the Tamil film industry. The movie enjoyed a fabulous weekend with the Ajith Kumar starrer breaking some big records. Nerkonda Paarvai was expected to good business on day 5 a well. Did it meet the expectations? Read Nerkonda Paarvai box office collections (Day 5) report to know further details regarding this.
Nerkonda Paarvai Is Unstoppable
Nerkonda Paarvai continues to be unstoppable at the box office. It was raining housefull shows for the movie on day 5 as well. Family audiences have lapped up this movie and the huge rush that the film witnessed for the ebening and night shows is a proof.
Day 5 At The Chennai Box Office
Nerkonda Paarvai continues to perform exceedingly well at the Chennai box office. Reportedly, the film collected above Rs 1 crore on its fifth day at the Chennai box office. Reportedly, the film has fetched around Rs 6.7 crores from the first 5 days of run at the Chennai box office.
Day 5 At Tamil Nadu Box Office
Ajith Kumar starrer enjoyed yet another fabulous day at the Tamil Nadu box office. The film is expected to have collected above Rs 8 crore on its day 5 as well at the Tamil Nadu box office. Already, the movie had emerged as fourth top-grossing movie of the year so far at the Tamil Nadu box office. Viswasam, Petta and Kanchana 3 etc., are at the top spot.
Worldwide Box Office Collections
The Ajith Kumar starrer enjoyed a good day in other regions as well. In Bengaluru, the film enjoyed good collections on day 5 also. Nerkonda Paarvai continues to perform exceedingly well at the overseas box office as well. The film is expected to have collected above Rs 75 crore from the first 5 days of run at the worldwide box office.