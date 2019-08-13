Nerkonda Paarvai Box Office Collection (Day 5): The Ajith Kumar Starrer Is Unstoppable!

Nerkonda Paarvai Is Unstoppable

Nerkonda Paarvai continues to be unstoppable at the box office. It was raining housefull shows for the movie on day 5 as well. Family audiences have lapped up this movie and the huge rush that the film witnessed for the ebening and night shows is a proof.

Day 5 At The Chennai Box Office

Nerkonda Paarvai continues to perform exceedingly well at the Chennai box office. Reportedly, the film collected above Rs 1 crore on its fifth day at the Chennai box office. Reportedly, the film has fetched around Rs 6.7 crores from the first 5 days of run at the Chennai box office.

Day 5 At Tamil Nadu Box Office

Ajith Kumar starrer enjoyed yet another fabulous day at the Tamil Nadu box office. The film is expected to have collected above Rs 8 crore on its day 5 as well at the Tamil Nadu box office. Already, the movie had emerged as fourth top-grossing movie of the year so far at the Tamil Nadu box office. Viswasam, Petta and Kanchana 3 etc., are at the top spot.

Worldwide Box Office Collections

The Ajith Kumar starrer enjoyed a good day in other regions as well. In Bengaluru, the film enjoyed good collections on day 5 also. Nerkonda Paarvai continues to perform exceedingly well at the overseas box office as well. The film is expected to have collected above Rs 75 crore from the first 5 days of run at the worldwide box office.